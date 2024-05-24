Alleged Impersonator Poses as Registered Nurse in Michigan Nursing Homes, Faces Serious Charges

A woman who allegedly posed as a registered nurse without a license at multiple Michigan nursing homes has been arrested on felony charges, prosecutors said. Cassandra Alvera Gilleylen, 52, is charged with 30 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and three counts of identity theft in connection to the crimes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Unlicensed Practice at Three Nursing Facilities

Gilleylen, who lives in Flint, used the name Cassandra Alvera Bowens while employed at three nursing Nursing Homes facilities over six months in Oakland County in northwestern Metro Detroit. Law enforcement opened an investigation after a complaint was received by the Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division claiming the defendant worked as a nurse at the facilities when she was not licensed as one. According to the investigation, Gilleylen worked at Mission Point of Clarkston, Mission Point of Holly, and Wellbridge of Clarkston from Sept. 24, 2023, through March 5, 2024, without the requisite licensure or educational background.

Legal Proceedings and Bond

Prosecutors said Gilleylen was recently arraigned before Oakland County District Court Magistrate Michael Bosnic, who granted her a $75,000 bond. Her next court appearance is slated for June 4. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel emphasized the seriousness of the charges, stating, “Licenses to practice as a health care professional exist primarily to protect people from harm. Schemes to avoid licensing requirements are dangerous, and my department takes them very seriously.”

The arrest of Cassandra Alvera Gilleylen underscores the importance of stringent licensing requirements in healthcare professions. Allegedly posing as a registered nurse without the necessary credentials poses significant risks to patient safety and underscores the critical need for vigilance in verifying professional qualifications in healthcare settings.