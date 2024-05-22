Most Dangerous Cities in West Virginia: Unveiling the State’s Crime Hotspots

Most Dangerous Cities in West Virginia: Crime and Drug Issues Unveiled

West Virginia is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor activities like hiking, camping, skiing and whitewater rafting, also faces serious issues in some areas, according to the report of TRAVEL SAFE – ABROAD. Despite being a lovely state with over 1.8 million residents and a lower crime rate than 36 other states it has the highest rate of fentanyl deaths in the country with 66 deaths per 100,000 Americans. The drug problem, along with high unemployment due to coal mine closures, has led to increased crime in certain cities.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in West Virginia

Huntington with a population of 49,000 boasts the second busiest inland port in the United States, leveraging its strategic location on the Ohio River to facilitate industrial shipping. Despite this economic advantage, the city struggles with a significant crime issue. With 25% of its residents living below the poverty level, Huntington has a staggering crime rate of 42 per 1,000 residents, the highest in the country for a city of its size.

Morgantown is located on the Monongahela River, has a population of 30,300, including students from West Virginia University. The town faces a high poverty rate of 38%, which contributes to its crime issues. Theft and burglaries make up a significant portion of criminal activities, with 68% of crimes involving theft and 12.7% involving burglaries. Last year, Morgantown saw 94 violent crimes and 798 property crimes, making it safer than just 10% of towns its size.

Martinsburg with a population of 28,835, has a crime rate 75% higher than other U.S. cities of its size. Once a hub for the railroad industry and home to many mills and factories, the city experienced a rise in crime following the closure of these industries in the 1970s. Last year, there were 83 violent crimes and 725 property crimes reported.

Charleston is the capital of West Virginia, has a population of 48,864 and a rich history of industrial growth due to natural resource discoveries. Despite its economic significance, the city has a high crime rate, exacerbated by gang and drug activities. Violent crimes occur at a rate of 63.4 per 1,000 people, significantly higher than the national average of 22. Property crimes are also prevalent, with a rate of 95 per 1,000 people, making the chances of becoming a victim of property crime 1 in 28. Visitors should remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

South Charleston is just outside of Charleston, has a small population of just over 13,000. Despite its small-town appearance, it has a crime rate 103% higher than the national average for cities its size. Last year, the city reported 47 violent crimes and 577 property crimes, with a 1 in 21 chance of becoming a victim of property crime. This makes South Charleston safer than only 2% of cities of similar size.

Beckley is the county seat of Raleigh County, has a population of 26,286 and a history rooted in the coal mining industry. Today, it is known for its preserved mine museum and West Virginia University’s Institute of Technology. However, Beckley faces significant crime issues, ranking in the 19th percentile for safety based on population. Last year, there were 1,045 total crimes reported, including 2 murders, 8 sexual assaults, and 116 aggravated assaults. With an overall crime rate of 45.7 per 1,000 residents, visitors should secure their vehicles and avoid walking alone.

