Exploring the Most Dangerous Cities in Texas in 2024: Insights and Concerns

In Texas, a state renowned for its vastness and diversity navigating the spectrum of livability and safety can be challenging, according to the report of PropertyClub. With a population exceeding 29 million and numerous sprawling urban centers, the landscape of safety across cities fluctuates significantly. As of 2024, the most dangerous cities in Texas have been identified, shedding light on localized crime trends and safety concerns. These rankings provide valuable insights for residents and policymakers alike, serving as a call to action to address the underlying factors contributing to crime and ensure the well-being of communities across the Lone Star State.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas

Houston is the most dangerous city in Texas, grapples with significant crime challenges. With a population of 2.33 million, Houston’s violent crime rate stands at 2.67 per 1,000 residents, while property crime is alarmingly high at 10.70 per 1,000 residents. In 2022 alone, Houston reported 6,241 violent crimes, including 399 murders. Property crimes were even more prevalent, with 95,926 incidents. The city’s most dangerous neighborhoods—Sunnyside, MacGregor, Sharptown, and Greenspoint—are particularly affected by these high crime rates. Overall, residents face a 1 in 23 chance of becoming a victim of property crime and a 1 in 78 chance of falling victim to violent crime. For those prioritizing safety and affordability, exploring the cheapest places to live in Texas might offer better alternatives.

San Antonio is another major city in Texas facing significant crime issues. With a population of 1.59 million, the city reported 2,918 violent crimes in 2022, resulting in a violent crime rate of 1.83 incidents per 1,000 people. Property crime is also high, with a rate of 10.83 incidents per 1,000 people. Notably, San Antonio hit a 30-year high in its murder rate in 2022, with 195 homicides, a significant increase from the 151 murders recorded in 2016. Much of this violent crime is attributed to gang activity and drug-related incidents. The most dangerous neighborhoods include Pecan Valley, East Terrell Hills, Arena District, Villa De San Antonio, and Westwood Village, making these areas particularly risky for residents and visitors.

Lubbock with a population of 327,424, is one of the most dangerous cities in Texas, marked by a violent crime rate of 2.23 per 1,000 residents. This makes the city 121% more dangerous than the national average. From 2021 to 2022, Lubbock’s crime rate grew by 10%, and between 2019 and 2020, the city saw a staggering 182% increase in homicides, jumping from 11 to 31. The local homicide rate of 9.5 incidents per 100,000 people in 2022 far exceeds the national rate of 6.5 per 100,000.

Beaumont is a city with a population of 112,556, is also among Texas’ most dangerous cities. The violent crime rate in Beaumont is 2.5 per 1,000 people, making it 93% higher than the national average. From 2019 to 2022, overall violent crime rates in the Beaumont metro area increased by nearly 12%. Jefferson County’s district attorney pointed to pandemic-related delays in criminal trials as a factor, leading to a backlog of cases and resulting in violent offenders remaining on the streets longer. This situation has exacerbated the crime problem in Beaumont, highlighting the need for timely justice and community safety measures.

Dallas is with its large population of 1,304,379, ranks high among Texas’ most dangerous cities. The crime rate in Dallas is 4,291 per 100,000 people, making the city 83% more dangerous than the national average. The probability of becoming a victim of violent crime in Dallas is 1 in 113. In 2020, the city reported 11,534 violent crimes, including 235 murders, 3,296 robberies, and 7,428 assaults. Gang activity is a significant factor contributing to the frequent shootings and high crime rates. The most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas include South Boulevard Park Row, Cedar Crest, South Dallas, Convention Center District, and Northwest Dallas, where crime rates are particularly high.

Mesquite with a population of 147,691, also ranks as one of Texas’ most dangerous cities. The local crime rate is 69% higher than the national average. In 2020, Mesquite reported 617 incidents of violent crime, including 11 murders, 149 robberies, and 390 assaults. Property crime was also prevalent, with 5,000 incidents, including 735 cases of burglary and 854 cases of vehicle theft. The Northwest and Southeast parts of Mesquite are the most dangerous neighborhoods, experiencing the highest crime rates. These statistics highlight the need for increased safety measures and community initiatives to combat crime in Mesquite.

