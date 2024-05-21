California’s Middle-Class Tax Refund Program Faces Scammer Woes: $125 Million Unclaimed Relief Funds at Stake

Scammers Target California’s MCTR Program, Hindering Aid for Those in Need

Over $125 Million in Unclaimed Relief Funds: Understanding California’s Middle-Class Tax Refund Program

According to The Suns, Many Americans are missing out on money they could get from the government. In California, there’s a program called the Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR). It gives money to help with the rising costs of things. This money, ranging from $200 to $1,050, was sent out by the state’s Franchise Tax Board. But lots of people who are supposed to get this money haven’t claimed it yet. Over $125 million in debit cards with this money are still sitting unused.

The MCTR program started in October 2022 under Governor Gavin Newsom. Its goal was to help people in California who were struggling with the high prices of things. But there have been problems. Some scammers have been stealing money from debit cards meant for real people. They’ve been making unauthorized transactions, taking money that should go to those who need it. This has made things even worse for people who were counting on this help.

Ensuring Accountability: Addressing Challenges in Distributing Government Aid like MCTR

The issue of unclaimed relief funds shows bigger problems with how government help is given out. While programs like the MCTR try to help with money problems caused by rising prices, they need to make sure the money gets to the right people and isn’t stolen. As people who should have gotten this money feel the effects of not having it, policymakers are feeling pressure to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

