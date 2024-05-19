SNAP Battle Royale: Dueling Views on Farm Bill Threaten Hunger Relief Efforts

Farm Bill Showdown: Democrats and Republicans Clash Over SNAP Funding

According to NewRepublic, As Congress talks about the new farm bill, they’re having a big argument about SNAP, which helps lots of low-income people. The House Republicans and Senate Democrats each have their ideas for the bill, especially when it comes to SNAP funding. This has led to a lot of fighting, with Democrats saying Republicans want to cut benefits and Republicans saying Democrats are twisting their words.

The main issue causing all the fuss is how SNAP benefits are calculated. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson wants to change how they figure out the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), which decides how much money people get for food. Thompson’s idea is to make changes to the TFP that keep it “cost-neutral,” meaning any increases would mostly match inflation. But Democrats don’t like this idea because they worry it could make SNAP benefits worth less over time.

Concerns Mount: Potential Impact of Cost-Neutral TFP on SNAP Benefits Sparks Debate Over Hunger Relief

People against Thompson’s bill are worried that keeping the TFP cost-neutral could mean benefits stay the same even as prices go up. This could make it harder for families to buy enough food and make hunger worse. Thompson’s changes are expected to save a lot of money over the next ten years, but they’re causing a big debate about the future of SNAP and how it helps people who need it most.

