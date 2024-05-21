$16 Billion Boost: Biden-Harris Administration Increases HBCU Funding, Allocates $4 Billion for Veterans and Student Aid

The Biden-Harris Administration has significantly increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, allocating $16 billion over three years to support education, community empowerment, and initiatives targeting Black and young voters in their reelection campaign.

Biden-Harris Administration Boosts HBCU Funding to $16 Billion, Strengthening Education and Community Empowerment

The Biden-Harris Administration is increasing funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from $7 billion to $16 billion, surpassing previous estimates. This funding will support HBCUs with grants, contracts, and debt relief over the next three years, according to the report of Shine My Crown.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard University graduate emphasized the importance of HBCUs in academic success and community empowerment. She believes investing in HBCUs strengthens the nation for future generations.

Over $4 billion of the funding will go towards education benefits for veterans and financial aid for HBCU students through programs like Pell Grants and work-study.

READ ALSO: SNAP Battle Royale: Dueling Views on Farm Bill Threaten Hunger Relief Efforts

Biden-Harris Campaign Targets Black and Young Voters with Focus on HBCU Support and Community Initiatives

As the election nears, Biden and Harris are reaching out to diverse voters, especially Black and young voters. They’re focusing on initiatives like supporting HBCUs to gain support.

Harris has a history of supporting HBCUs, including a tour called Fight For Our Freedoms. Her messages to HBCU graduates show her commitment to their success. The administration’s investment in HBCUs reinforces their support for the Black community as they campaign for reelection.

READ ALSO: Driving Towards Financial Freedom: Strategies to Manage High Car Payments and Improve Financial Well-being