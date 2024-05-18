Florida Man Charged with Animal Cruelty After Decapitated Dog Found

A Florida man has been charged with animal cruelty following the discovery of a decapitated dog at Fort De Soto Park. On Tuesday night, deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a deceased dog wrapped in a plastic bag found floating in the mangroves. The horrifying discovery revealed that the dog’s head had been severed. Using a microchip, authorities identified the dog as Dexter, a 4-year-old male bulldog mix. Dexter had been adopted just a week earlier from Pinellas County Animal Services by 66-year-old Domingo R. Rodriguez.

Inconsistent Statements from Dog Owner

During the investigation, Rodriguez claimed that Dexter had run away the night before the discovery. He admitted to visiting Fort De Soto Park on May 11, 2024, but provided deputies with several inconsistent statements regarding the events leading up to Dexter’s death. Rodriguez’s contradictory accounts and presence at the park raised suspicions, leading to his arrest. He has been charged with one count of improper disposal of an animal body and one count of animal cruelty.

Community and Authorities Respond

The incident has shocked the local community and Pinellas County Animal Services. A spokesperson expressed their deep sorrow over Dexter’s death and pledged full support to the ongoing investigation by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pinellas County Animal Services is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Dexter’s death and is fully supporting the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with its ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson told in an interview. “Our adoption screenings include a check for any prior or current enforcement issues, animal cruelty charges, or compliance issues with other pets’ licenses and vaccinations. The screening for Dexter found no issues that would indicate danger to his welfare.”

Authorities are urging anyone who witnesses or suspects animal abuse in Pinellas County to report it by calling (727) 582-2600 and selecting Option 4. The community’s vigilance is crucial in preventing further incidents of animal cruelty and ensuring the safety and well-being of pets in the area.