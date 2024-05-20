Inside Green Bay Correctional Institution: Unveiling the Perils and Solutions of Correctional Officer Safety

Inside Green Bay Correctional Institution: The Daily Challenges Faced by Correctional Officers

Denis O’Neill’s Story: A Glimpse into the Perils of Working as a Correctional Officer

According to BestLifeOnline, In Green Bay, Wisconsin there’s a big building called the Correctional Institution. About 1,000 Americans who did bad things live there. Keeping everything calm inside is the job of correctional officers. Denis O’Neill is one of them, and he’s been doing it for 25 years. He says new guards often find the job tough because of all the pressure and danger.

One day in 2015, Denis got badly hurt when an inmate named James Luke attacked him. Sadly, this kind of thing happens a lot. Public records show that in just three years, there were over 100 reports of inmates hurting staff. From planned attacks to sudden violence, being a correctional officer is risky.

READ ALSO: SNAP Battle Royale: Dueling Views on Farm Bill Threaten Hunger Relief Efforts

Addressing Safety Concerns: The Ongoing Debate Surrounding Green Bay Correctional Institution

Even though the Department of Corrections is trying to make things safer, violence is still a big problem. While there might be fewer attacks now, the memories of past ones are still fresh. People are still debating what to do about the Green Bay Correctional Institution. But one thing’s clear: the safety of both the officers and the inmates is a big concern that needs addressing.

READ ALSO: $12.5 Million in Unclaimed Tax Refunds: Urgency Grows as Deadline Looms for South Carolinians and Nationwide