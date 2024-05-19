Oklahoma Human Services Extends Aid to Storm-Hit Families: Deadline Extensions and Card Replacements Offered for SNAP Recipients

Oklahoma Human Services Offers Additional Aid to Storm-Affected Families Beyond Initial Period

Oklahoma Residents Affected by Storms Given Deadline Extension and Card Replacement Options

According to Kfor, Deb Smith, who works at the Oklahoma Human Services, says they want to help families hit by the storms. They know how much these families lost, so they’re letting people ask for more help even after the first 10 days. This extra time will make things easier for families as they try to recover from the storms.

People in the areas affected by the storms should fill out a form to ask for replacement food by May 28, 2024. And if they lost the card that they use for food help, they can get a new one online, by phone, or in person. This way, they can keep getting help with food as they work to get back on their feet after the storms.

Emergency Aid: Oklahoma Human Services Authorized to Provide Food Assistance to Storm-Affected SNAP Recipients

After big storms hit Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Human Services got permission from the United States Department of Agriculture to help people affected by the storms with food. Many people who get help with food (called SNAP) lost their food because of the storms. Now, Oklahoma Human Services is taking requests from more areas to replace the food people lost. This will help about 174,187 people who get help with food from the SNAP program after the storms.

