Chef Bellett Dies from Stabbing Injuries: Suspect Moore Held on $3M Bail, Awaiting Plea on May 29

King County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Shawn Patrick Moore with second-degree murder and intimidating a witness following a fatal stabbing at the Capitol Hill light rail station, according to the published article of The Seattle Times. The incident occurred on Saturday when Moore allegedly stabbed 37-year-old Corey Evan Bellett multiple times in the neck, arm and torso during an argument on the station platform. The altercation began after Bellett reportedly “brushed by” Moore and his friend on an escalator. Video footage reviewed by Seattle police captured the confrontation showing Moore and Bellett pushing, shoving and slapping each other before Moore pulled a weapon from his pocket and attacked Bellett who then fell onto the tracks. Moore and his friend left the station while Bellett bleeding heavily struggled to get up. Transit security personnel called for help as Bellett knelt clutching his neck and chest.

Stabbing Injuries at Capitol Hill Light Rail Station: Shawn Moore Faces Murder Charges for Chef’s Death

Bellett a chef at Harry’s Fine Foods on Capitol Hill was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. After learning about Bellett’s death Moore’s friend contacted 911 revealing Moore’s identity and the location of the box cutter used in the attack. The friend also disclosed that Moore had threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to authorities. Police retrieved the weapon from a garage on Harvard Avenue as indicated by the friend. Moore was arrested in Eatonville on Monday by U.S. marshals after police traced a phone number that had been calling the witness. He is currently held on $3 million bail at the King County Jail and is scheduled to enter a plea on May 29 at the King County Courthouse. Seattle police are urging anyone with additional information about the stabbing to contact them at 206-233-5000, as the investigation continues.

