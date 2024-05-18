Most Dangerous Cities in Connecticut 2024: New Haven Leads with Highest Crime Rates

2024’s Most Dangerous Cities in Connecticut: New Haven Tops the List

Connecticut’s Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: High Crime Rates in New Haven and More

In 2024, the most dangerous cities in Connecticut were identified by looking at violent crime data from the past three years, according to the report of PopulationU. New Haven, the largest city in the state had 4,411 violent crimes, making it the city with the most crime. Other cities with high crime rates include New Britain, Norwich, Meriden, Groton, Waterbury, Manchester, Derby, Putnam, New London, Ansonia and Bridgeport. These cities have a lot of serious crimes like rape, robbery, assault and murder. This shows a big need for better safety plans and actions to protect Americans and make these cities safer.

READ ALSO: Oregon Ranked Among Most Dangerous States Despite Drop in Portland Shootings

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Connecticut

In 2023, New Haven was ranked as the most dangerous city in Connecticut, with a population of 130,903 and a staggering 4,411 crime cases reported in 2021. The violent crime rate in New Haven is about 33.70 per 1,000 residents. The city recorded 25 homicides, 8 kidnappings, 215 sex offenses, and 40 rape cases. Property crimes were also high, with 27 arson cases, 703 motor vehicle thefts, 240 robberies, and 793 drug/narcotic offenses. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and community programs to address the city’s crime issues.

New Britain is with a population of 72,093, is the second most dangerous city in Connecticut as of 2023. In 2021, there were 1,880 reported crime cases, resulting in a violent crime rate of about 26.08 per 1,000 residents. The city saw 2 homicides, 8 kidnappings, 110 sex offenses, and 37 rape cases. Additionally, property crimes included 11 arson cases, 280 motor vehicle thefts, 73 robberies, and 479 drug/narcotic offenses. These figures underscore the significant challenges New Britain faces in improving public safety and reducing crime.

Norwich is with a population of 38,431, ranks as the third most dangerous city in Connecticut by 2023. The city had 942 crime cases in 2021, leading to a violent crime rate of approximately 24.51 per 1,000 residents. Norwich reported 1 homicide, 34 kidnappings, 56 sex offenses, and 11 rape cases. In terms of property crimes, there were 6 arson cases, 44 motor vehicle thefts, 26 robberies, and 167 drug/narcotic offenses. These statistics reflect the pressing need for effective crime prevention strategies in Norwich.

Meriden is with a population of 58,799, is the fourth most dangerous city in Connecticut as of 2023. In 2021, there were 1,322 crime cases, resulting in a violent crime rate of about 22.48 per 1,000 residents. The city recorded 5 homicides, 3 kidnappings, 62 sex offenses, and 31 rape cases. Property crimes included 3 arson cases, 164 motor vehicle thefts, 65 robberies, and 136 drug/narcotic offenses. These numbers highlight the ongoing public safety challenges in Meriden.

Groton is with a population of 8,823, ranks as the fifth most dangerous city in Connecticut by 2023. The city had 191 crime cases in 2021, leading to a violent crime rate of approximately 21.65 per 1,000 residents. Groton reported 3 kidnappings, 14 sex offenses, and 7 rape cases. Property crimes included 12 motor vehicle thefts and 113 drug/narcotic offenses. These figures indicate a need for more robust crime prevention and community safety initiatives in Groton.

Waterbury is with a population of 106,480, is the sixth most dangerous city in Connecticut as of 2023. In 2021, there were 2,244 crime cases, resulting in a violent crime rate of about 21.07 per 1,000 residents. The city recorded 11 homicides, 5 kidnappings, 106 sex offenses, and 34 rape cases. Property crimes included 9 arson cases, 645 motor vehicle thefts, 133 robberies, and 539 drug/narcotic offenses. These statistics emphasize the urgent need for improved law enforcement and community safety measures in Waterbury.

READ ALSO: Nevada Is Ranked #1 As Dangerous State For Crime?