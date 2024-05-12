Claim Your Share of Unclaimed Stimulus Funds in North and South Carolina: Deadline Looms for $1 Billion Nationwide Relief Efforts

Unlock Your Share of Unclaimed Stimulus Funds in North and South Carolina: Deadline Approaching!

In a surprising turn of events the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has revealed that there’s still a chance for individuals in North and South Carolina to claim their share of unclaimed stimulus funds from 2020, according to the published article of QC NEWS. With a whopping $1 billion nationwide in unclaimed funds, millions of dollars remain untapped in the Carolinas alone. An IRS spokesperson disclosed that over $29 million is yet to be claimed in North Carolina while South Carolina holds over $12 million in unclaimed stimulus checks, all part of the COVID-19 relief efforts initiated by the government during the pandemic. These unclaimed funds present an opportunity for individuals who may have missed out on the initial wave of stimulus payments. Many recipients received $1,200 checks as part of the government’s efforts to boost the economy during the spring of 2020.

However, with a three-year statute of limitations in place time is running out for potential recipients to claim their share. Rodney Foushee spokesperson for the IRS, emphasized the importance of acting swiftly highlighting that the deadline for claiming these 2020 credits is May 17, 2024. This extension was granted due to the impact of COVID-19 providing individuals with an opportunity to file for their rightful funds. The IRS is particularly reaching out to segments of the population who may have overlooked filing for these credits. This includes retirees with part-time employment, students who didn’t perceive the need to file or individuals who simply forgot to do so. By filing an income tax return an estimated 30,000 individuals in North Carolina alone could potentially unlock an average of $895 in unclaimed funds while South Carolina residents stand to gain an average of $840. As the deadline approaches the IRS urges eligible individuals to seize this opportunity to secure their share of the unclaimed stimulus funds providing a much-needed financial boost during these challenging times.

