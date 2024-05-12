2024: Pennsylvania’s Most Dangerous Cities Highlight Ongoing Safety Concerns

McKees Rocks, located in Allegheny County, stands out as the most dangerous city in Pennsylvania, with a population of nearly 6,000 people. This city grapples with significantly higher rates of both violent and property crimes compared to the national average, with a staggering crime rate of 63.29 incidents per 1,000 people. Residents face a heightened risk of aggravated attacks, robberies, and burglaries, attributing to the city’s high poverty and unemployment levels.

As the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia’s skyline boasts a bustling metropolis housing over 1.6 million residents. However, this vibrant city also bears the weight of a high crime rate, with 53.67 incidents per 1,000 people. Violent crimes plague the city, with a rate of 10.39 per 1,000 residents, while property crimes pose additional concerns at 43.28 per 1,000 residents. Philadelphia residents endure a one in 23 chance of falling victim to crime, including motor vehicle theft, further emphasizing safety concerns.

Positioned in Delaware County, Darby grapples with its status as one of Pennsylvania’s worst places to reside, with a population exceeding 10,000 people. The city’s crime rate of 46.76 incidents per 1,000 residents underscores the pervasive challenges of violence and property crimes. Assault, murder, and robbery rank among the most prevalent violent crimes, attributed in part to the city’s high poverty levels and low-income demographics.

Nestled in Delaware County, Chester emerges as one of the most perilous locales in Pennsylvania, with over 32,000 residents facing elevated rates of violent crime. With a crime rate of 46.40 incidents per 1,000 people, Chester’s residents confront heightened risks of becoming victims of violence and property crimes compared to national averages. Poverty and unemployment further compound safety concerns, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to safeguard residents’ well-being.

Another city in Allegheny County, McKeesport grapples with a population exceeding 17,000 and a crime rate of 47.19 incidents per 1,000 people. With violent crimes being predominant, residents face a notable risk, with a 1 in 51.4 chance of becoming a victim.

Yeadon, situated in Delaware County, accommodates over 11,000 residents facing a crime rate of 39.62 incidents per 1,000 residents. Marked by elevated rates of both violent and property crimes, residents must remain vigilant to protect their safety and security.