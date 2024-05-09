New York Jewel Thief Switches $225,500 Diamond Ring with Fake at Tiffany Store

A daring jewel thief, Yaorong Wan, 49, faces charges of grand larceny for two separate incidents in Manhattan. The first occurred on March 4 at a Tiffany store in Rockefeller Center, where Wan allegedly swapped a diamond ring valued at approximately $225,500 with a counterfeit replica. The second incident took place on March 12 at a Cartier store in the Hudson Yards complex, where he is accused of concealing a $24,000 diamond ring with his hand.

Arrest and Arraignment

Following the thefts, Wan was apprehended on Friday and arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on Saturday. The charges against him include two counts of grand theft. Amanda Barfield, Wan’s attorney, has not yet responded to requests for comment on the case.

Cubic Zirconia Substitution

A week after the initial theft on March 4, employees at the Tiffany store discovered that the $225,500 ring had been substituted with a cubic zirconia stone. Cubic zirconia, a synthetic gemstone resembling diamonds, was used by Wan to mimic the appearance of the original ring. Surveillance footage captured when Wan allegedly swapped the authentic ring with the replica by discreetly slipping it into his palm.

Extensive Criminal History

Wan’s criminal activities extend beyond the borders of New York. He has open warrants in Nassau County, Long Island, and New Jersey. Additionally, Wan is suspected of involvement in other jewelry thefts in Florida and California. Furthermore, he is wanted in South Korea on charges related to similar offenses committed in jewelry stores.

Prosecution’s Statement

During Wan’s arraignment on Saturday, Assistant District Attorney Eliana Ramelson disclosed Wan’s extensive criminal record and his status as a suspect in multiple jewelry theft cases across different states. Ramelson also highlighted Wan’s international legal issues, particularly in South Korea. Wan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in New York City Criminal Court.

Yaorong Wan’s alleged actions underscore the audacity and sophistication of modern-day jewel thieves. Counterfeit replicas and elaborate techniques demonstrate the lengths to which criminals will go to perpetrate high-value thefts. As Wan’s case unfolds, authorities will continue to investigate his involvement in similar crimes both domestically and internationally, seeking justice for victims and accountability for the accused.