New Castle County First Responders Among Highest-Paid Employees: Salary Data Analysis Reveals Trends

New Castle County, Delaware, has seen a consistent trend in its top earners, with members of the Police Department and other first responders leading the salary charts for 2023. A recent analysis conducted by Delaware Online/The News Journal delved into the salary data, uncovering intriguing insights into the county’s financial landscape.

The report reveals that 49 employees earned over $150,000 in 2023, marking an increase of 10 from the previous year. This surge in high earners underscores the significance of employee wages, which consistently constitute a substantial portion of the county’s annual budget.

A closer look at the budget proposal for FY25 indicates that approximately 62% of all funds from the operating budget will be allocated to personnel costs, reflecting a notable increase of around 5.2%. County Executive Matt Meyer’s proposal for additional salary increases for police departments, along with augmented funding for fire companies and emergency medical services, underscores the county’s efforts to attract and retain skilled workers.

The analysis identifies over 2,600 employees recorded in this year’s database, with first responders prominently featured among the highest earners. Notably, 11 of the top 20 highest-paid employees hail from the Police Department.

Topping the list of earners is police Maj. John W. Treadwell, whose total annual salary amounted to $255,782 in 2023. However, it’s worth noting that severance payments constituted over half of his earnings. Treadwell’s extensive service within the police force, coupled with his involvement in various behavioral health initiatives, exemplifies the dedication of New Castle County’s first responders.

Other key figures include Senior Police Sgt. Jennifer L. Bunora, Chief of Police Joseph S. Bloch, and Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Sheler Phillips, whose salaries reflect their critical roles within the county’s public safety infrastructure.

Interestingly, the report sheds light on the significant overtime payments distributed by New Castle County, with over $13 million disbursed in 2023 alone. Paramedics and police officials in leadership positions emerged as the primary beneficiaries of these payments, underscoring the challenges associated with retaining first responders.

Emergency Medical Services Lt. Matthew Watson emerged as the highest earner in overtime payments, receiving $74,945 in 2023, which accounted for approximately 75% of his regular salary. This pattern was echoed by other high overtime earners, including Senior Assistant Platoon Leader James D. Rosseel and Paramedic Cpl. Scott Sizer.

In conclusion, the analysis of salary data in New Castle County offers valuable insights into the compensation trends among first responders and administrative officials. As the county continues to prioritize public safety and employee retention, these findings serve as a vital resource for policymakers and stakeholders alike.