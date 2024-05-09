Manhattan Cosmetics Store Unveiled as Front for Massive Fencing Operation

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office revealed on Wednesday that two individuals were indicted for allegedly operating a cosmetics store in Manhattan, which served as a front for a fencing operation. Rehana’s Cosmetics, located at 870 6th Avenue, was described by DA Alvin Bragg as a “well-known destination” for stolen goods procured by shoplifters, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Discovery of Stolen Goods

During a raid conducted in January, investigators uncovered a significant cache of stolen merchandise stored at the business premises and two Broadway storage units associated with it. The recovered items included a wide array of beauty supplies, medicine, vitamins, grooming devices, clothing, handbags, backpacks, kitchenware, appliances, toys, coffee machines, and vacuums. The stolen goods, packed into 450 cardboard boxes, were estimated to exceed a million dollars in value. Notably, over $200,000 worth of merchandise was traced back to Macy’s alone. The stolen items were reportedly sourced from various retail outlets, including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Duane Reade, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, the NHL store, and Ultra Beauty, among others.

Charges and Defendants

The Manhattan DA’s office charged two individuals, Bibi Rehana Khan, 54, of Mount Vernon, and Aaron Khan, 40, of the Bronx, along with Rehana’s Cosmetics, with three counts of criminal possession of stolen property, according to Bragg’s statement.

Statement from District Attorney Bragg

In response to the indictment, District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized the detrimental impact of retail theft on local businesses and the safety of both employees and customers. He stressed the importance of employing proactive investigative measures to tackle the root causes of retail theft and disrupt fencing networks. Bragg pledged continued efforts to target repeat offenders driving a significant portion of retail theft, ensuring accountability for their actions.

The indictment of Rehana’s Cosmetics and its proprietors sheds light on the insidious nature of fencing operations disguised as legitimate businesses. The discovery of a vast inventory of stolen goods underscores the challenges faced by authorities in combating organized retail crime. As legal proceedings unfold, the DA’s office remains committed to addressing retail theft and holding perpetrators accountable for their involvement in illicit activities.