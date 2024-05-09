Clearwater Man Arrested for Shooting in Restaurant Parking Lot

Clearwater, Florida – In a late-night altercation, a 55-year-old man was shot in the arm in the parking lot of Mega Burrito Restaurant on Gulf to Bay Boulevard. The suspect, Hiva S. Fetuuaho, 39, has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder in the second degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to Clearwater police, the victim was discovered in the 200 block of Waverly Way after the incident, and he was subsequently transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting unfolded following an argument between the suspect and some other men at the restaurant. Allegedly, Fetuuaho retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and discharged it 11 times at the vehicle carrying the victim and his friends.

Fetuuaho has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail to await further legal proceedings.

This incident highlights the importance of resolving disputes peacefully and avoiding resorting to violence. It serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of conflict escalation and the necessity for conflict resolution methods that do not involve firearms.