Ohio High Crime Rates in Top Dangerous cities – Do you Live in City Listed?

Understanding the Safety Concerns: Factors Contributing to Ohio’s Dangerous Cities
Striving for Safer Communities: Efforts to Address Safety Challenges in Ohio
According to SouthwestJournal, Ohio has some cities where people worry about safety. There are problems like crime, poverty, and drugs. These things make some neighborhoods feel dangerous. People are working to make things better, but it’s still a big challenge.
Crime By City
|Rank
|City
|Population
|Violent Crimes Per Capita
|Property Crimes Per Capita
|1
|Canton
|70,124
|1,428
|4,864
|2
|Moraine
|6,478
|663
|6,606
|3
|Cleveland
|379,121
|1,656
|4,070
|4
|Springfield
|58,696
|575
|5,134
|5
|Portsmouth
|20,151
|694
|4,664
|6
|Dayton
|140,193
|1,086
|3,845
|7
|Whitehall
|19,014
|825
|4,428
|8
|Mount Healthy
|6,729
|1,040
|3,819
|9
|Cincinnati
|304,724
|892
|3,683
|10
|Akron
|197,433
|910
|3,530
|11
|Butler Township
|7,816
|294
|7,267
|12
|Springfield Township, Summit County
|14,507
|386
|4,680
|13
|Toledo
|271,237
|1,006
|2,893
|14
|Columbus
|911,383
|555
|3,130
|15
|Zanesville
|25,136
|322
|3,477
|16
|Nelsonville
|5,102
|372
|3,234
|17
|Euclid
|46,272
|518
|2,867
|18
|Sidney
|20,372
|490
|2,891
|19
|Springdale
|11,160
|492
|2,858
|20
|Newark
|50,625
|274
|3,452
|21
|Heath
|11,015
|245
|4,058
|22
|Warren
|38,462
|449
|2,789
|23
|Circleville
|14,113
|233
|3,890
|24
|Kenton
|8,163
|294
|2,842
|25
|Trotwood
|24,399
|647
|2,438
|26
|Lancaster
|40,700
|248
|2,977
|27
|Reynoldsburg
|38,600
|354
|2,461
|28
|Lorain
|63,831
|506
|2,365
|29
|Logan
|7,007
|185
|4,695
|30
|Washington Court House
|14,076
|269
|2,678
|31
|Middletown
|48,814
|301
|2,396
|32
|Wellston
|5,489
|291
|2,459
|33
|Wilmington
|12,353
|242
|2,825
|34
|Wooster
|26,424
|264
|2,501
|35
|Oregon
|20,026
|214
|2,886
|36
|Barberton
|25,890
|251
|2,514
|37
|Van Wert
|10,659
|281
|2,373
|38
|Napoleon
|8,148
|233
|2,761
|39
|South Euclid
|21,179
|278
|2,346
|40
|Niles
|18,070
|221
|2,767
|41
|Xenia
|27,095
|276
|2,170
|42
|Alliance
|21,356
|220
|2,547
|43
|Perry Township, Stark County
|28,005
|282
|1,896
|44
|North College Hill
|9,269
|204
|2,556
|45
|Beachwood
|11,547
|164
|3,152
|46
|Northwood
|5,458
|201
|2,491
|47
|Cheviot
|8,195
|183
|2,782
|48
|Reading
|11,024
|199
|2,440
|49
|Miami Township, Montgomery County
|29,125
|209
|2,331
|50
|Fremont
|15,841
|138
|3,440
Ohio High Crime Rates in Top Dangerous cities – Do you Live in City Listed? (PHOTO: SOUTHWEST JOURNAL)
Canton, Ohio: Facing Safety Challenges Amid High Crime Rates
In 2024, Canton stays the most dangerous city in Ohio, with around 70,124 people facing big safety problems. It’s located about 20 miles south of Akron. Canton deals with lots of break-ins, and residents have a 1 in 20 chance of being a victim. Also, it has the third-highest rate of rape cases in the state and comes second in overall violent crime. Despite trying to fix these issues, Canton still has big safety worries. It shows the importance of support from the community and steps to help keep everyone safe.
Moraine, Ohio: Second Most Unsafe City in 2024, Facing High Crime Rates
Moraine, a small part of the Dayton Metro Area with about 6,478 people, is facing big safety problems in 2024. It’s ranked as the second most dangerous place to live in Ohio. Crime rates are high, especially for property crimes like theft. Unfortunately, Moraine also has a concerning number of murders compared to other cities in the state. This highlights the urgent need for community action to improve safety and protect residents.