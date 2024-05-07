Davidson News

Davidson News

Menu

Ohio High Crime Rates in Top Dangerous cities – Do you Live in City Listed?

by
Understanding the Safety Concerns: Factors Contributing to Ohio’s Dangerous Cities

Striving for Safer Communities: Efforts to Address Safety Challenges in Ohio

According to SouthwestJournal, Ohio has some cities where people worry about safety. There are problems like crime, poverty, and drugs. These things make some neighborhoods feel dangerous. People are working to make things better, but it’s still a big challenge.

Crime By City

Rank City Population Violent Crimes Per Capita Property Crimes Per Capita
1 Canton 70,124 1,428 4,864
2 Moraine 6,478 663 6,606
3 Cleveland 379,121 1,656 4,070
4 Springfield 58,696 575 5,134
5 Portsmouth 20,151 694 4,664
6 Dayton 140,193 1,086 3,845
7 Whitehall 19,014 825 4,428
8 Mount Healthy 6,729 1,040 3,819
9 Cincinnati 304,724 892 3,683
10 Akron 197,433 910 3,530
11 Butler Township 7,816 294 7,267
12 Springfield Township, Summit County 14,507 386 4,680
13 Toledo 271,237 1,006 2,893
14 Columbus 911,383 555 3,130
15 Zanesville 25,136 322 3,477
16 Nelsonville 5,102 372 3,234
17 Euclid 46,272 518 2,867
18 Sidney 20,372 490 2,891
19 Springdale 11,160 492 2,858
20 Newark 50,625 274 3,452
21 Heath 11,015 245 4,058
22 Warren 38,462 449 2,789
23 Circleville 14,113 233 3,890
24 Kenton 8,163 294 2,842
25 Trotwood 24,399 647 2,438
26 Lancaster 40,700 248 2,977
27 Reynoldsburg 38,600 354 2,461
28 Lorain 63,831 506 2,365
29 Logan 7,007 185 4,695
30 Washington Court House 14,076 269 2,678
31 Middletown 48,814 301 2,396
32 Wellston 5,489 291 2,459
33 Wilmington 12,353 242 2,825
34 Wooster 26,424 264 2,501
35 Oregon 20,026 214 2,886
36 Barberton 25,890 251 2,514
37 Van Wert 10,659 281 2,373
38 Napoleon 8,148 233 2,761
39 South Euclid 21,179 278 2,346
40 Niles 18,070 221 2,767
41 Xenia 27,095 276 2,170
42 Alliance 21,356 220 2,547
43 Perry Township, Stark County 28,005 282 1,896
44 North College Hill 9,269 204 2,556
45 Beachwood 11,547 164 3,152
46 Northwood 5,458 201 2,491
47 Cheviot 8,195 183 2,782
48 Reading 11,024 199 2,440
49 Miami Township, Montgomery County 29,125 209 2,331
50 Fremont 15,841 138 3,440

Ohio High Crime Rates in Top Dangerous cities – Do you Live in City Listed? (PHOTO: SOUTHWEST JOURNAL)

Canton, Ohio: Facing Safety Challenges Amid High Crime Rates

In 2024, Canton stays the most dangerous city in Ohio, with around 70,124 people facing big safety problems. It’s located about 20 miles south of Akron. Canton deals with lots of break-ins, and residents have a 1 in 20 chance of being a victim. Also, it has the third-highest rate of rape cases in the state and comes second in overall violent crime. Despite trying to fix these issues, Canton still has big safety worries. It shows the importance of support from the community and steps to help keep everyone safe.

Moraine, Ohio: Second Most Unsafe City in 2024, Facing High Crime Rates

Moraine, a small part of the Dayton Metro Area with about 6,478 people, is facing big safety problems in 2024. It’s ranked as the second most dangerous place to live in Ohio. Crime rates are high, especially for property crimes like theft. Unfortunately, Moraine also has a concerning number of murders compared to other cities in the state. This highlights the urgent need for community action to improve safety and protect residents.

Leave a Comment