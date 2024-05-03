Pizza Delivery Driver Shot After Parking in Wrong Driveway in Tennessee

In a startling incident in Ashland City, Middle Tennessee, a teenage pizza delivery driver narrowly escaped a potentially fatal encounter after a homeowner allegedly fired multiple shots at him for parking in the wrong driveway. The harrowing incident unfolded on a residential street, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Nashville, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Startling Shooting Incident Unfolds in Ashland City

According to a criminal complaint obtained, officers from the Ashland City Police Department rushed to the scene following reports of gunshots targeting a teenage Domino’s pizza driver. The victim, an 18-year-old high school student, found himself under fire after mistakenly parking his truck in the driveway of a neighboring home.

The homeowner, upon noticing the unfamiliar truck parked in their driveway via their Ring camera system, purportedly mistook the delivery driver for a potential intruder attempting to break into their vehicle. Reacting to the perceived threat, the homeowner retrieved a 9mm handgun and proceeded to discharge multiple rounds at the parked truck in an attempt to “disable” it.

Three Bullets Struck Victim’s Truck: Police Investigation

As the chaotic scene unfolded, the victim, who believed he had parked in the correct driveway to make his pizza delivery, found himself in the crosshairs of the homeowner’s gunfire. Court documents revealed that the victim, after completing the delivery, encountered the armed homeowner running towards him, brandishing a firearm and firing shots in his direction.

Fortunately, the victim managed to escape physical harm, although three bullets struck his truck during the ordeal. Law enforcement authorities recovered seven shell casings from the scene, indicating the severity and intensity of the shooting incident.

Terrifying Experience and Recovery of the Victim

Reflecting on his terrifying ordeal, the young pizza delivery driver recounted the sheer disbelief and fear he experienced during the attack. Speaking to WTVF-TV, he expressed gratitude for surviving what he perceived as a life-threatening situation, describing the incident as nothing short of an attempted murder.

The victim, visibly shaken by the traumatic encounter, emphasized the proximity of the houses on the street, attributing his mistake to the proximity of the residences. Despite his innocence and inadvertent parking error, he found himself at the center of a frightening confrontation that could have resulted in tragedy.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the victim’s road to recovery involves not just physical healing but also grappling with the psychological aftermath of the harrowing incident. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and communication to prevent such alarming confrontations in the future, underscoring the need for heightened awareness and caution in residential communities.