22-Year-Old Feliciano Jose Anguiano IV: Facing Charges and $150,000 Bond as Shawnee County’s Alleged Car Thief

22-Year-Old Faces Multiple Charges in Shawnee County, Kansas

Topeka Police Pursue Alleged Car Thief: Feliciano Jose Anguiano IV

According to WIBW, In Shawnee County, Kansas a 22-year-old named Feliciano Jose Anguiano IV is facing serious trouble with the law. The county’s District Attorney’s Office has accused him of a bunch of crimes like stealing stuff having stolen things and trying to run from the police. This all started on April 23, 2024 when cops in Topeka found a car that had been stolen. Anguiano was apparently driving it and tried to get away from the cops but they caught up with him when another officer found the empty car later on.

Stolen Gun Recovered: Feliciano Jose Anguiano IV Awaits Trial with $150,000 Bond

After some digging around the cops figured out Anguiano was the guy they were after and arrested him. They also found a gun that had been stolen when they nabbed him. Now he’s got a big bond set at $150,000 and he’s waiting for his next court date. The Topeka Police Department is still looking into what happened and is asking anyone who knows anything to speak up. But just so you know Anguiano is innocent until proven guilty in court.

