Disabled Knoxville Man Faces Months-Long Wait for Restored SNAP Benefits

A disabled man from Knoxville, Tennessee, has been grappling with a harrowing wait for restored SNAP benefits after his EBT card was hacked nearly three months ago. Dennis Walker, a single father reliant on food stamps due to disability stemming from a car accident, found himself without access to his $530 in benefits since January 31st when unauthorized usage was detected on his card.

Upon contacting the Department of Human Services (DHS), Walker was directed to discard his compromised card and apply for a replacement. However, bureaucratic hurdles and a series of mishaps have left him in a distressing limbo. Despite diligently following instructions to update his address, the replacement card was sent to his previous residence, further exacerbating his plight.

Walker’s relentless efforts to rectify the situation have been met with frustration as calls to the DHS go unanswered, and visits to local offices yield little progress. While the state attributes delays in benefit distribution to the transition to a new processing system, Walker’s case stands as a stark example of the human toll exacted by administrative inefficiencies.

Acknowledging the severity of Walker’s predicament, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Human Services Department assured that investigations are underway to address his ongoing struggles. Despite claims of progress in expediting benefit distribution, numerous individuals across the state continue to grapple with prolonged waits, with some enduring delays of up to two months or more.

For Walker and countless others, the protracted ordeal underscores the critical importance of timely access to essential assistance. As he navigates the complexities of bureaucracy in his pursuit of restored benefits, Walker finds solace in faith, resiliently facing the challenges ahead.