Apple and Healthcare Company Settlements: Check yours now!

Apple Settles Lawsuit Over iPhone Slowdowns: Users to Receive Compensation

Talen Energy Corporation Settles Pension Benefit Reduction Case

Apple recently settled a lawsuit about slowing down older iPhones without telling people. This made users upset because it affected how well their phones worked. Now, Apple is sending out checks to those affected, around $92.17 per person, to end the legal fight.

Talen Energy Corporation is also settling a case about reducing pension benefits for past workers. The healthcare company agreed to pay $20 million even though they say they didn’t do anything wrong. People who were part of the company’s retirement plan during certain times can get money from this settlement, showing the importance of treating employees fairly.

Affected Individuals Could Receive Up to $700 each

There’s also a big settlement about a healthcare company sharing people’s private information. They’re paying $52.5 million to those affected, up to $700 each. This reminds us how important it is for companies to protect our data. These settlements show that people are fighting for their rights and making sure companies follow the rules.

