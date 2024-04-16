Tricare Scam – Marine and Navy Veterans Convicted as Scheme Leads to Massive Losses!

Marine and Navy Veterans Convicted in Tricare Scam

Jimmy and Ashley Collins Lead Tricare Fraud Scheme

According to Stripes, Joshua Morgan, and Kyle Adams tricare Scam the military health insurer for $65 million. Morgan a Marine got 21 months in jail and owes $4.4 million. Adam a former Navy member got 15 months and owes $11.5 million.

They convinced soldiers to take unnecessary medicine and fake prescriptions to get money. The Tricare Scam was led by Jimmy and Ashley Collins in Tennessee. They paid soldiers to take useless pills and creams under the guise of medical tests. Morgan and Adams recruited people for the scam, knowing it was wrong but doing it for the money

Tricare Scam Escalates: Fraudulent Prescriptions and Billing Changes Lead to Massive Losses

The Tricare Scam almost made the Tricare go broke. Doctors and a nurse also helped by writing fake prescriptions. The Collinses made the Tricare Scam bigger by taking advantage of changes in how Tricare paid for certain medicines. This made Tricare pay a lot more money causing huge losses.

