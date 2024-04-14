Clearlake, California Crime Rate Higher than National Average

Clearlake, California, continues to grapple with a crime rate significantly above the national average, according to the latest data from 2019. With 579 reported crimes, the city’s annual crime rate stands at 3,760 incidents per 100,000 people, surpassing the national average of 2,489 incidents per 100,000 individuals.

Analyzing the types of crimes committed reveals concerning trends. While property crimes typically dominate nationwide, accounting for 85% of total offenses, in Clearlake, they make up about 79%. Despite this lower share, property crime remains prevalent, with rates exceeding national averages. Larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft are the primary property crimes reported in Clearlake, with rates surpassing national figures.

Moreover, violent crimes constitute a larger share of reported offenses in Clearlake compared to the national average. With a violent crime rate of 773 incidents per 100,000 people, Clearlake’s rate far exceeds the national rate of 379 incidents per 100,000 individuals. Aggravated assault is the most commonly reported violent crime in Clearlake, followed by robbery, rape, and murder.

Comparatively, Clearlake stands out among California cities, with its crime rate surpassing the vast majority of comparable cities. This places a spotlight on the challenges faced by the community and the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address crime and ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

As Clearlake grapples with these persistent issues, local authorities and community stakeholders are called upon to implement effective measures aimed at reducing crime and fostering a secure environment for all residents.