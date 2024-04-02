Syracuse, NY: Near Westside and Southwest Ranked as Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2024

In a recent analysis conducted by Saturday Night Science, Syracuse, New York, revealed its most perilous neighborhoods for the year 2024. The study, which delved into factors like crime rates, unemployment figures, income levels, population density, and property values, aimed to identify areas that may require attention and improvement.

Topping the list of the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Syracuse is Near Westside, followed closely by Southwest. These neighborhoods exhibited concerning statistics in various categories, including violent crimes per 100,000 residents, property crime rates, median home values, and median incomes.

Near Westside, with a population of 6,228, reported 1,948 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and a median home value of $66,829. Meanwhile, Southwest, home to 5,082 individuals, recorded 2,040 violent crimes per 100,000 residents and a median income of $19,981, among the lowest in the city.

Other neighborhoods featured in the list include Westside, Brighton, Near Eastside, Elmwood, Salt Springs, Lakefront, North Valley, and Washington Square. Each neighborhood exhibited its unique challenges, contributing to its ranking in the analysis.

However, it’s essential to note that while these neighborhoods may have scored poorly in this evaluation, Syracuse boasts several thriving and safe areas. Sedgewick, for instance, emerged as the best neighborhood to live in, showcasing a stark contrast to the neighborhoods at the bottom of the list.

In summary, the analysis sheds light on the disparities within Syracuse, highlighting areas that may benefit from targeted interventions to improve safety, economic opportunities, and overall quality of life for residents.