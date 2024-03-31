$1.6M Norton Abrasive Wheels Settlement: Claim Your Share if Purchased Between 2017-2024 – Deadline April 17, 2024!

Misleading Product Claims

Norton Abrasive Wheels Settlement Agreement Reached

According to the U.S. Sun, a lawsuit in the US claims that a company Saint-Gobain sold abrasive wheels under the name Norton with misleading “best if used by dates.” These wheels didn’t last as long as the dates suggested because of a problem with the material they were made of. The company has now agreed to pay a $1.6 million Norton abrasive wheels settlement although it says it didn’t do anything wrong. This means people who bought these abrasive wheels could get some money from Norton abrasive wheels settlement.

Secure Your Compensation

If you bought Norton abrasive wheels between June 6, 2017, and February 1, 2024, you could receive money from the Norton abrasive wheels settlement. Proof of purchase isn’t necessary but having it might increase your payout. The deadline to apply is April 17, 2024. Make sure to fill out the claim form accurately to avoid issues. This Norton abrasive wheels settlement highlights the importance of companies being truthful about their products and reminds consumers to know their rights. Apply for your share before the deadline if you’re eligible.