Theft and Fentanyl Contamination: Setback for Colorado’s Mobile Preschool

A mobile preschool serving underserved areas in Colorado faced a harrowing ordeal when their RV was stolen and later discovered contaminated with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. You Be You Early Learning, a non-profit teacher cooperative dedicated to providing educational services to low-income families in Aurora, Colorado, operates the mobile preschool as part of its community outreach efforts.

Challenges and Risks

Executive Director Roya Brown recounted the distressing incident that unfolded on Monday, Mar. 11, when the RV serving as a mobile preschool was reported stolen. Subsequently, after an anxious two-day search, authorities located the vehicle approximately 15 miles away in Denver, Colorado, within what was described as a “drug district.” The alarming discovery of fentanyl contamination posed a significant risk to the safety of students, teachers, and staff associated with You Be You Early Learning.

Impact and Recovery Efforts

The organization promptly informed families of the concerning development, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Law enforcement officers, upon locating the stolen RV, exercised caution by monitoring the vehicle for any suspicious activity before impounding it. Brown took proactive measures by engaging a biohazard company to conduct thorough testing for drugs, revealing traces of fentanyl among other substances. The contamination necessitated extensive cleanup procedures before the RV could be deemed safe for use again.

The ordeal inflicted damage to the vehicle, including ignition and side door malfunctions, alongside the loss of essential supplies. As the organization navigates the aftermath, students are temporarily accommodated in a community room for continued learning. The estimated cost of damages, including cleaning and repairs, underscores the financial strain imposed by the incident, with hopes that it remains below $20,000.

A History of Service and Resilience

You Be You Early Learning has been instrumental in providing free educational opportunities to children in need since 2022, with the stolen RV serving as its second mobile preschool unit. Initially established in partnership with the Aurora Housing Authority, the organization expanded its reach to offer early childhood programs tailored to three to five-year-olds residing in low-income housing complexes. Despite setbacks, including the recent theft and contamination, the group remains steadfast in its mission to bridge educational gaps and empower disadvantaged families.

Proactive Security Measures for the Future

Moving forward, the organization is proactively enhancing security measures to safeguard its assets, including the installation of steering wheel locks, trackers, and alarm systems, and opting for secure parking arrangements with added surveillance. The resolve of You Be You Early Learning to overcome adversity underscores its commitment to serving vulnerable communities and advocating for accessible education for all.

The Aurora Police Department has acknowledged the theft report, affirming ongoing efforts to address the incident and ensure the safety of residents. As the community rallies behind You Be You Early Learning, resilience, and solidarity pave the way for a brighter future despite the challenges encountered along the way.