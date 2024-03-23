53 Individuals Caught in $185,000 SNAP Benefit Fraud Scheme at Haitian Caribbean Mini Mart: Franklin County Cracks Down on Public Assistance Abuse!

Crackdown on SNAP Benefit Fraud Scheme

Alleged Trafficking Ring Unveiled

According to AOL, in Franklin County, there’s been a big effort to stop the SNAP benefit fraud scheme. They found that 53 people were involved in a SNAP benefit fraud scheme using a small store called the Haitian Caribbean Mini Mart. The owners Marie Registe and Paul Duckens, were part of it. They’re accused of trading SNAP benefit fraud schemes for cash or other things that aren’t food. This led to a loss of $185,000 in taxpayer money. The Inspector General’s office started looking into it after they got a tip about shady transactions at the store.

SNAP Benefit Fraud Scheme at Haitian Caribbean Mini Mart