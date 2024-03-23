53 Individuals Caught in $185,000 SNAP Benefit Fraud Scheme at Haitian Caribbean Mini Mart: Franklin County Cracks Down on Public Assistance Abuse!

Crackdown on SNAP Benefit Fraud Scheme
Alleged Trafficking Ring Unveiled
According to AOL, in Franklin County, there’s been a big effort to stop the SNAP benefit fraud scheme. They found that 53 people were involved in a SNAP benefit fraud scheme using a small store called the Haitian Caribbean Mini Mart. The owners Marie Registe and Paul Duckens, were part of it. They’re accused of trading SNAP benefit fraud schemes for cash or other things that aren’t food. This led to a loss of $185,000 in taxpayer money. The Inspector General’s office started looking into it after they got a tip about shady transactions at the store.
The investigation revealed that SNAP benefit fraud scheme activities at the Haitian Caribbean Mini Mart persisted for over two years. Authorities utilized electronic surveillance and live EBT card transactions to gather evidence leading to the identification of individuals engaged in suspicious transactions. A search warrant executed in July 2022 yielded additional evidence including store surveillance footage and records of illicit transactions. The 53 individuals involved face varying charges ranging from serious felonies to minor misdemeanors, reflecting the diverse nature of their alleged involvement. This underscores the importance of safeguarding public assistance programs and highlights collaborative efforts to combat SNAP benefit fraud schemes and protect taxpayer funds.