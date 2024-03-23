$3.5 Million Boost: Camino de Salud Affordable Housing Project Takes Shape in Ojai Valley!

Congressman Salud Carbajal Secures Over $3.5 Million
Effort to Provide Affordable Housing Project in Ojai Valley
According to VC Star, in the Ojai Valley, work is happening for the Camino de Salud affordable housing project. It’s getting a lot of money from the government more than $3.5 million. Congressman Salud Carbajal helped get some of this money from the National Housing Trust Fund. This is a big step forward for the affordable housing project. The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation is leading the affordable housing project. They want to help people who don’t have a lot of money find homes, especially those who are homeless.
Affordable Housing Project Solution Blossoms Near Ojai with Government Backing
The $35 million Camino de Salud affordable housing project will provide 49 apartments in Mira Monte, near Ojai. These apartments will offer maintenance services, a communal garden, and support for healthcare and employment. Rent will vary based on income to ensure affordability. Despite initial concerns, the affordable housing project now has local government support and aims to provide hope and address the shortage of affordable housing in Ventura County.