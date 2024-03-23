$3.5 Million Boost: Camino de Salud Affordable Housing Project Takes Shape in Ojai Valley!

Congressman Salud Carbajal Secures Over $3.5 Million

Effort to Provide Affordable Housing Project in Ojai Valley

According to VC Star, in the Ojai Valley, work is happening for the Camino de Salud affordable housing project. It’s getting a lot of money from the government more than $3.5 million. Congressman Salud Carbajal helped get some of this money from the National Housing Trust Fund. This is a big step forward for the affordable housing project. The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation is leading the affordable housing project. They want to help people who don’t have a lot of money find homes, especially those who are homeless.

Affordable Housing Project Solution Blossoms Near Ojai with Government Backing