$226 Million Plan: Governor Walz Charts Fiscal Course Amidst Minnesota’s $3.7 Billion Surplus!

Governor Walz Unveils $226 Million Plan

Walz Emphasizes Caution in Allocating State’s Excess Funds

According to Axios, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has shared a new plan to spend $226 million plan more from the state’s big $3.7 billion extra money. Even though there’s a lot of extra cash experts warn against using too much to avoid money problems later. Walz wants to be careful and calls his plan a “smaller, intentional” addition to the budget keeping about $3.5 billion of the extra money safe. He’s doing this because the state already planned its spending for the next two years in 2023.

$226 Million Plan Prioritizes Social Welfare and Infrastructure Investments