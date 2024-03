Illinois Senate Republicans are proposing a $1500 tax credit equal to 25% of the federal childcare tax credit to help families cover childcare costs. Senator Jil Tracy believes this $1500 tax credit plan will garner bipartisan support and ease the financial strain on families facing Illinois’ high living expenses. By making childcare more affordable, Tracy hopes to facilitate more people returning to work thereby bolstering the state’s workforce. This $1500 tax credit aims to alleviate the financial burdens associated with early childhood education and childcare, particularly for families with preschool-aged children, potentially strengthening Illinois’ workforce and overall resilience.