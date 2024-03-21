Davidson News

California Raises Taxes to Boost Medicaid Doctor Pay – Uncertain Future Looms for Patients Amid Financial Struggles!

Medicaid Reimbursement Woes Force Southern California Eye Clinic to Turn Away Patients

California’s Medicaid Payment Issues Leave Doctors Struggling, Impacting Access to Care

According to AP News, In Southern California, Hunter Morgan’s eye clinic had to stop helping Medicaid patients because they weren’t getting enough Medicaid doctor pay. Medicaid doctor pay is a big problem in California. Even though more people are on Medicaid. This makes it hard for people especially in rural areas to find a doctor when they need one.

Uncertain Future Looms for Medicaid Patients’ Access 

Governor Gavin Newsom and the state leaders decided to raise taxes on certain healthcare groups. They’re using this extra money to fulfill Medicaid doctor pay for treating Medicaid patients. While this is good news for doctors, some worry that California can keep this up because they have money problems and the federal government might limit how much help they can give to Medicaid. As lawmakers figure out what to do it’s uncertain how easy it will be for Medicaid patients to see a doctor in the future. This shows how complicated it can be to pay for and provide health care in California.

