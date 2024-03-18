Tom Holland And Zendaya Win Their Tennis Match At The BNP Paribas Open

On March 17, the 27-year-old costars of Spider-Man went to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, for the BNP Paribas Open Women’s Final. The two were seen on camera belting out “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a song by the late Whitney Houston, while seated in the Tennis Channel suite.

On their date, Tom donned a brown shirt over a white top and black pants, along with tinted spectacles, while Zendaya looked stunning in a white zip-up jacket, matching top, and pleated skirt.

In the upcoming movie Challengers (which opens on April 26), the actress plays a former tennis prodigy who turned teacher. She later met Poland’s Iga Świątek, who won the women’s final and defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to win her second BNP Paribas Open championship in three years.

This was Zendaya and Tom’s first public appearance together since he backed her at the Dune: Part Two premiere after-party in London on February 15. Zendaya was seen attending the Oscars alone the previous weekend. The occasion happened one month after he denied breakup rumors.

On February 21, Tom posted a new Challengers trailer to social media and declared, “You ain’t ready for this one!” as a way to show his support for his girlfriend.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed that was published on February 22, Zendaya further lauded the Avengers star, saying that he had “rizz” and “beautiful charisma.”