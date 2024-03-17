According To Nicolas Cage, He “Probably” Wasn’t Paid For His Oscar-Winning performance In “Leaving Las Vegas”

On March 11, Cage, 60, acknowledged that rumors that he was never paid for the movie were “probably true” while he was at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Working His Best

However, I haven’t given it any thought. Cage told Business Insider, “I got to play a part that I absolutely had to play.” “I had no doubt that it would be an amazing experience and a fantastic film. I was going to finish the movie regardless of whether they paid me or not.

In the 1995 drama directed by Mike Figgis, Cage played a suicidal alcoholic who relocates from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Cage later won the Best Actor award.

Due to the limited budget of the film, Figgis revealed that he decided to use handheld 16mm cameras, which he shot in one take on the streets of Las Vegas. Leaving Las Vegas brought approximately $32 million at the box office globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Retirement Intentions

Figgis said that, despite claims to the contrary, he was never compensated for his labor, everything worked out for him and Cage as they progressed to greater things. Despite the numerous accomplishments Cage has made throughout his career, the Oscar winner has been open about his future retirement intentions.

“I feel like I’ve pretty much said what I had to say with cinema at this point, after 45 years of doing this,” he stated in a December 2023 interview with Uproxx. And with that, I’d like to bid you farewell on a good note. Before I can get there, I believe I have to do three or four more films. After that, maybe, I’ll change formats and find another means to convey my acting.