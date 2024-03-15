The First North American Tour Of Jennifer Lopez Has Been Cancelled

To promote her new album, “This Is Me… Now,” Jennifer Lopez had canceled seven of the concerts on her first North American tour. Although Ticketmaster listed the dates in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston as canceled on Wednesday, she has not explained. Because the Cleveland and Houston concerts were previously scheduled for February 24 on the tour’s originally publicized itinerary, those dates had already been withdrawn from the schedule.

Jennifer Lopez’s Concert Is Cancelled

A scheduling conflict occurred and the impacted shows might be rescheduled. The entertainment news source added that Ticketmaster has attributed the cancellations to the event organizer in a statement that was uploaded on its website. A significant portion of the tickets for the majority of the tour dates are still unsold, based on the seat charts available on Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, it stated that on most occasions, the seating charts’ blue (available) sections are substantially larger than the grey (unavailable) ones.

Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship With Ben Affleck

From mid-2002 to early-2004, Lopez dated actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck before the conclusion of her divorce from Judd. Despite having crossed paths multiple times prior, their first significant encounter was on the set of Gigli in 2001. Later, they collaborated on the Jersey Girl movie and Jenny from Block’s song video. She was inspired by and dedicated her album This Is Me… Then to Affleck. Their romance received a lot of media attention. The couple was called Bennifer by the tabloids, a portmanteau that Vanity Fair called the first in their category of tabloid branding.

They got engaged in November 2002, but because of overwhelming media attention, their September 14, 2003, wedding was rescheduled with four days’ notice. In January 2004, their engagement came to an end. Lopez openly confirmed their renewed romance in July 2021, following reports in April 2021 that she and Affleck were back together. Twenty years after the original proposal, in April 2022, Lopez announced their second engagement. On July 16, 2022, they got married in Las Vegas. The following month, they hosted a celebration of their marriage for family and friends. Her first album in ten years, “This Is Me…Now,” made a dismal debut at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 last month.

Jennifer Lopez’s Project With Netflix

The third project Jennifer Lopez is working on under her Netflix contract is the science fiction thriller “Atlas,” which was shot in Los Angeles and New Zealand between September and November of 2022. She will also feature in William Goldenberg’s wrestling biographical drama, “Unstoppable,” with Jharrel Jerome. Based on wrestler Anthony Robles’ life, it will be produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. In addition, Lopez will executive produce and appear in the Bill Condon-helmed movie version of the Broadway musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”