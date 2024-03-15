Kim Kardashian And Bianca Censori Were Spotted Together At Vultures Listening Party

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s current wife, Bianca Censori, attended the rapper’s Vultures 2 album listening party as a way of showing support for their former spouse. Fan recordings that were circulated on social media at the event on Tuesday, March 12 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, had Kardashian, 43, standing close to Censori, 29.

Kim Kardashian And Censori’s Relationship

While Censori went for pink, Kardashian went with an all-black look that was more understated. Three of the Kardashians star’s children, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, were also present. North, the ten-year-old daughter of Kardashian and West, didn’t seem to be observing from the crowd with her mother. The album listening event on Tuesday was held two days after North declared she was preparing to carry on her father’s legacy. As she went up on stage with her brothers to join West at the occasion, North made the news. On the song “Talking / Once Again,” which also featured Ty Dolla $ign, she worked with her father. (Ty Dolla $ign is involved in every aspect of the Vultures project, which consists of three albums.

North West’s Debut

The announcement that North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is making her first album has the entertainment industry in a frenzy. At one of her father’s listening parties, North made an unexpected appearance at the age of ten, revealing her future album, Elementary School Dropout. A wide range of emotions, from delight and wonder to skepticism and alarm, have been sparked by the encounter, which was recorded on camera and extensively shared on social media.

Soon after the release of the “Talking / Once Again” music video last month, Kardashian took to social media to show her support. On February 7, Kardashian shared a screenshot of North from the song video on her Instagram Story, writing, “Miss Westie.” Kardashian and West wed in 2014 and parted ways in 2021. The ex-couples seem to be doing well right now, despite having ups and downs in their relationship. Even though Kim and Kanye don’t always agree, they have managed to maintain a cordial relationship based only on their children. All that matters to Kim is knowing that North and Bianca are happy together. Just as she is aware that Kanye doesn’t snoop around in her personal life, she has no business being involved in what goes on in theirs.

New Partners Of Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

Dec. 2022 saw West wed Censori. In contrast, Kardashian has a history of high-profile relationships. She was previously in a relationship with Pete Davidson from November 2021 until August 2022. Since September 2023, she and Odell Beckham Jr. have had a romantic relationship. Kardashians are more public than Beckham Jr. The couple is attempting to determine how to go with their relationship. Recently, censors have made headlines for their garish attire, which can range from skimpy sheer tops and stockings to fully commando looks in public. Nevertheless, despite widespread indignation and fears that he is controlling her by sharing his wife’s half-naked photos on Instagram, Kanye West has stood up for her on social media.