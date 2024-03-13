Connecticut Lawmakers: Helping Families With Kids But Worrying About Money and Fairness!

Connecticut Lawmakers Propose New Tax Credit for Low-Income Families

Caution Urged Budgetary Concerns

According to CT Mirror, at the Connecticut State Capitol, Connecticut lawmakers are talking a lot about making a new tax credit for families with kids who don’t have a lot of money. Many Connecticut lawmakers support this idea with more than two dozen of them backing bills to create a credit for each child. But the leaders in charge are being careful because they’re not sure if it’s a good idea to make a big new tax credit right now especially with important budget votes coming up soon. House Speaker Matt Ritter says it’s tough to do something as big as they did two years ago so they might have to take it slow this time.

