The Entire Relationship History Of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

In September 2023, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce made their relationship official when the singer attended a home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to support the Chiefs of Kansas City’s narrow end. Months had passed since Kelce’s initial public declaration of interest in Swift following his attendance at one of the concerts. Swift quickly returns to Los Angeles from her six Eras Tour gigs in Singapore to join Kelce at an Oscars after-party. And it’s Madonna’s own VIP celebration, so it’s not just any party.

Travis And Taylor Party With Madonna

Following the wedding, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary’s house in Hollywood Hills hosts the ultra-exclusive gathering known as “The Party.” Page Six reports that there is a stringent no-cameras policy in place for the occasion. On the big night, Swift and Kelce are said to also go to Gucci’s after-party. Swift shouts out to her lover once more during her performance of “Karma” at her 5th Eras Tour stop in Singapore. “Karma is the person on the Chiefs arriving straight home to me,” she sings, substituting the NFL player for Chiefs on the screen with original lyrics. In the crowd, Kelce grinned and moved to the performance of his lover. Swift leaps into the arms of Kelce and gives the greatest kiss to him as her act ends. As they vanish behind black curtains, the two cannot stop hugging and Swift is caressing Kelce’s face.

In a recent New Heights podcast episode, the NFL player could not stop raving about his partner. Kelce talks about his recent journey to Australia in the podcast, where he went to help Swift with her current Eras Tour. According to Kelce, there were “full-on helicopters just flying around” and cameras everywhere as he landed in Australia. “They helicoptered us!” he continues. Not us, Taylor, that is. All of this is a result of Taylor being the largest and greatest thing imaginable. Kelce also went into depth about his activities with Swift during her non-performance time, which included visiting the Sydney Zoo to see lions, pandas, and kangaroos. “I enjoyed it,” he remarks. “After that enjoyable one, we were able to enjoy Taylor Swift’s show.”

Travis Picks Up A Taylor Swift Song To Sing In Las Vegas

Kelce sat next to his mother, Donna Kelce, at his brother Jason Kelce’s NFL retirement declaration event at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. The Kansas City Chiefs is seen crying during his brother’s declaration in pictures from the event, wiping his eyes with a handful of bracelets. Soon, astute spectators catch sight of the two beaded bracelets that symbolize friendship on Kelce’s arm, which adorably bear the initials “TNT” in honor of his well-known girlfriend. Swift has matching jewelry but hers is a tennis bracelet adorned with diamonds that bears the couple’s nickname, “TNT,” which Kelce gifted her previously this winter. Even if Swift isn’t there for the retirement announcement, her man is still using her name. Kelce departs Australia, where Swift is doing multiple performances, to spend the weekend in Las Vegas, where he will rejoin his colleagues from the Kansas City Chiefs. The football player also expresses his love for his fiancée, even if she isn’t with him, by skillfully performing a remixed cover of her hit song “Love Story” at a nightclub party with his colleagues, including Chiefs quarterback role Patrick Mahomes.