US News

Michael B. Jordan Explained Why, Despite Occasionally Feeling “Lonely,” He Isn’t Jumping Into A Relationship

On Monday, March 11, Jordan, 37, discussed the “worst part” of himself on the podcast “On Purpose With Jay Shetty.” He admitted that his love of “multitasking” and “juggling the balancing act” of his numerous occupations has left him stuck in a state of “loneliness” from which he is unable to break free.

Feeling Lonely

I have a sense of loneliness. “You feel alone because of your responsibilities and the weight you carry,” he said. The idea that no one truly gets it is the worst aspect of it. Occasionally slipping into the areas where one feels and is alone.”

Bringing a lady into his life, according to Jordan, who was awarded People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, “isn’t easy.”

Jordan went on to say that he wants someone to “understand all that comes with me as well as all of me.” In order to “find that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else,” his ideal partner would also need to comprehend his needs.

 Michael B. Jordan Dates Till Now

Michael B. Jordan

Source: usmagazine

He mentioned that he had trouble “feeling OK to put the other part of my business down,” emphasizing that compromise and “sacrifice” are necessary in relationships.

“I’m not looking, but it would take a very special someone to understand and grow with me,” he clarified. He did, however, clarify that he does “want a family eventually,” so romance is not completely out of the question. “Let’s see what’s going on,” he joked.

Jordan and Harvey, 27, were initially connected in the fall of 2020 after the model’s hometown of Atlanta saw the actor get off a plane with her. They shared artistic images of themselves together on Instagram in January 2021, confirming their romance.

After almost two years of dating, Jordan and Harvey decided to call it quits in June 2022. In November 2023, Bre Tiesi’s claims on season 7 of Selling Sunset that she had a relationship with the actor in the past brought attention to Jordan’s love life once more.

