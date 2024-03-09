Connect with us

$7,500 EV Tax Credit: Acura ZDX Type S – The Most Powerful Acura Ever, Qualifies for, and Offers Impressive Tech Upgrades!

Anticipation Builds as Orders Open for 2024 Acura ZDX Type S

Acura ZDX Type S Stands Out Among Electric Vehicles

According to Auto Evolution, car fans in the U.S. can now order the highly awaited 2024 Acura ZDX Type S billed as the most powerful Acura ever. What’s even more exciting for buyers is that the ZDX Type S is expected to qualify for a $7,500 U.S. EV tax credit making it stand out from other electric cars. This tax credit applies to the suggested retail price bringing down the top-tier Acura ZDX Type S from $74,500 to $67,000. Despite being pricier than its GM counterpart the Cadillac Lyriq the ZDX Type S comes with impressive features including a fully electric drivetrain with two motors making a total of 500 horsepower and 544 pound-feet of torque in an all-wheel-drive setup.

READ ALSO: 70% Income Tax Relief On Donations – Oklahoma House Approves Controversial Tax Break Bill For Pregnancy Centers!

$7,500 EV Tax Credit: Acura ZDX Type S – The Most Powerful Acura Ever, Qualifies for, and Offers Impressive Tech Upgrades! (PHOTO: Carscoops)

Thrilling Performance and Cutting-Edge Tech Define Acura ZDX Type S

The Acura ZDX Type S promises an exciting driving experience going from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds and hitting a top speed of 156 mph. It runs on a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery giving it an EPA-rated range of 278 miles. Apart from its powerful performance, the ZDX Type S offers tech upgrades featuring Acura’s first integration of Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto capability, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. With orders possible online or through the Acura EV mobile app, the Acura ZDX Type S is expected at dealerships soon giving buyers access to major public fast-charging networks like Tesla Supercharger stations, EVgo, and Electrify America.

READ ALSO: Tax Breaks For Dealing With Homelessness Under GOP Proposal

