Wendy’s Settles Illinois Biometric Lawsuit: Employees to Receive $575 Payout

Wendy’s, the popular fast-food chain, has agreed to a significant settlement amounting to $18.2 million in response to a lawsuit concerning the unauthorized collection of employee fingerprints in Illinois. The lawsuit alleged that Wendy’s violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing biometric data without proper consent and safeguards.

Employees who worked at corporate-owned Wendy’s locations in Illinois between September 11, 2013, and November 29, 2023, are eligible for compensation from this settlement. However, individuals who provided consent related to the collection and use of their biometric data prior to their first use of Wendy’s finger-scanning POS system are excluded from this settlement.

Each eligible class member stands to receive a payment of approximately $575 from the settlement fund. The actual amount may vary depending on the total number of claimants.

It’s noteworthy that Wendy’s has ceased the use of finger-scanning technology in Illinois in response to the lawsuit. This action signifies the company’s acknowledgment of the importance of complying with privacy laws and protecting employee rights.

Affected employees do not need to file a claim to receive compensation. Checks will automatically be sent to eligible individuals. Those who have received a notice of settlement in the mail are already included in the settlement.

The deadline for exclusion and objection is March 13, 2024. Employees who wish to update their contact information can do so through the provided channels.

This settlement serves as a reminder of the legal obligations that companies have regarding the collection and storage of biometric data. Wendy’s, with its global presence and thousands of employees, emphasizes the significance of upholding privacy laws to ensure the protection of employee information and rights.

The settlement reflects Wendy’s commitment to resolving the matter amicably while addressing the concerns raised by the affected employees.