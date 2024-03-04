Kia, Hyundai Owners Eligible for $145M Settlement in Car Theft Lawsuit

Millions of Kia and Hyundai car owners stand to benefit from a significant legal settlement following a class-action lawsuit over car theft concerns. The automakers have agreed to pay $145 million to settle allegations that they failed to install immobilizers in certain models, leaving them vulnerable to theft.

According to the law firm representing the plaintiffs, approximately 9 million vehicles are covered by the settlement. Individuals who purchased or leased Kia or Hyundai vehicles between 2011 and 2022 are potentially eligible to claim compensation.

Notification about the claims process is expected to be sent out next week, providing affected owners with instructions on how to submit their claims. However, receiving compensation may take some time as the settlement is still subject to final approval by the court.

A hearing for the final approval of the settlement is scheduled for July 15, where the court will review the terms and ensure fairness for all parties involved.

This settlement represents a significant step towards addressing the concerns of Kia and Hyundai owners who were affected by the alleged lack of proper security features in their vehicles. It underscores the importance of holding automakers accountable for ensuring the safety and security of their products.

Affected owners are encouraged to stay informed about the claims process and to follow any instructions provided to them to ensure they receive the compensation they are entitled to.

As the legal proceedings move forward, Kia and Hyundai continue to emphasize their commitment to addressing customer concerns and ensuring the integrity of their vehicles.

Stay tuned for further updates as the settlement process progresses, providing relief for millions of Kia and Hyundai owners impacted by the car theft lawsuit.