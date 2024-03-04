Florida Couple Poses as Amazon Drivers, Kidnaps Infant in Washington State

A shocking incident unfolded in Federal Way, Washington, as a couple allegedly posed as Amazon drivers to perpetrate a heinous crime. Marlly Ardila-Urrego, 33, and Chun Lai, 42, stand accused of kidnapping a 7-month-old child from a relative’s residence.

Reports indicate that Ardila-Urrego, posing as a Good Samaritan, lured the child’s mother with promises of a new bed delivery for the infant. However, on the day of the purported delivery, Lai, disguised as an Amazon employee, violently attacked the mother upon her opening the door, proceeding to bind her and forcibly taking the baby.

The harrowing ordeal saw the mother and her other child confined to a bedroom, with the mother gagged using her child’s clothing. Despite the trauma, the mother managed to free herself and alert authorities, initiating a frantic search for the missing infant.

Authorities swiftly intervened, intercepting the suspects’ vehicle on a highway approximately 180 miles from the scene. Inside the vehicle, they found the abducted child, confirming her identity via photograph.

The perpetrators now face a litany of charges, including first-degree kidnapping, robbery, assault, and burglary. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Phillips described the case as “extraordinarily unusual,” emphasizing that there’s no indication of mental illness or substance abuse contributing to the crime.

This brazen act of deception and violence has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting reflection on the vulnerability of trusting individuals in their own homes.