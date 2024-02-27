Connect with us

Crime

Busted: Operation Hot Wheels Nabs 4, Issues 157 Citations in Street Racing Blitz

Operation Hot Wheels Nets 7 Arrests and 153 Traffic Citations

Traffic Citations and Arrests Highlight Intensified Efforts Against Street Racing

According to WPTV, During “Operation Hot Wheels,” a joint effort by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the West Palm Beach Police Department to combat street racing, seven individuals were arrested and 153 traffic violations were cited last weekend.

During Saturday night’s operation, police issued 147 traffic citations with 87 for speeding or aggressive driving and 28 for criminal traffic violations. Additionally, seven individuals were arrested for various offenses including fleeing from law enforcement, racing on roadways, driving under the influence, reckless driving, obstruction without violence, displaying a firearm during a felony, criminal mischief causing significant damages and driving without a valid license.

Christopher Blasco, Johnathan Emerico Diaz, Lazaro Julio Diaz, Francisco Antonio Marfil, Francis Gabriel Cadena, Israel Kenneth Mcenry, and Romeo Gaspar Felipe were among those arrested during the operation. However, the news release did not specify the locations of the incidents where the arrests took place.

PBSO’s Operation Hot Wheels Targets Reckless Driving

Operation Hot Wheels, led by PBSO in collaboration with other agencies, is an ongoing initiative. In October, four men were arrested for reckless driving and participating in plaza takeovers at 3961 S. Jog Road in Greenacres.

In late September, PBSO conducted operations leading to four arrests over two days in the 1700 block of Meathe Drive, targeting street racing activities. Prior incidents involved individuals engaging in burnouts at the Lake Worth Plaza. Throughout the county, similar incidents occurred last year prompting law enforcement action. Florida implemented a law in 2022 to curb street racing, outlawing activities such as drag racing, street takeovers, stunt driving, drifting, wheelies, burnouts and doughnuts.

