Busted: Operation Hot Wheels Nabs 4, Issues 157 Citations in Street Racing Blitz

PBSO’s Operation Hot Wheels Targets Reckless Driving

Operation Hot Wheels, led by PBSO in collaboration with other agencies, is an ongoing initiative. In October, four men were arrested for reckless driving and participating in plaza takeovers at 3961 S. Jog Road in Greenacres.

In late September, PBSO conducted operations leading to four arrests over two days in the 1700 block of Meathe Drive, targeting street racing activities. Prior incidents involved individuals engaging in burnouts at the Lake Worth Plaza. Throughout the county, similar incidents occurred last year prompting law enforcement action. Florida implemented a law in 2022 to curb street racing, outlawing activities such as drag racing, street takeovers, stunt driving, drifting, wheelies, burnouts and doughnuts.

