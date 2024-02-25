Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime

Maduro’s Deportation Ban Fuels Crime Concerns for US Communities

Published

Challenges Mount as Violent Crimes Surge with Venezuelan Migrants in the U.S.

Maduro’s Deportation Ban Fuels Crime Concerns for US Communities (PHOTO: News10 ABC)

Maduro’s Deportation Ban Fuels Crime Intensify as Venezuela Refuses to Accept Its Citizens Back

Accoring to Fox News Channel, a troubling surge of violent crimes in the United States has been linked to Venezuelan migrants posing challenges for law enforcement in deporting them as Venezuela refuses to accept its citizens back. In one distressing case, Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was violently murdered allegedly by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela released into the U.S. through parole. The NYPD in New York City is grappling with the activities of a violent Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua involved in numerous robberies and assaults, including an attack on two police officers. Despite the increasing crimes involving Venezuelan migrants, Maduro’s deportation ban fuels crime and has become more difficult as Venezuela rejects flights carrying deportees from the U.S. and Mexico.

READ ALSO: Tragic Dorm Room Altercation: University Of Colorado Student Faces Murder Charges

Deportation Challenges Rise as Venezuela Ends Agreement, Refusing Return of its Citizens from the U.S. and Mexico

The process of Maduro’s deportation ban fuels crime as a law-breaking Venezuelan migrants has become more intricate for the U.S. government as Venezuela terminated a deal that allowed the return of its citizens from the U.S. and Mexico. Venezuela’s refusal to cooperate with Maduro’s deportation ban fuels crime requests comes after the U.S. reimposed some economic sanctions. Despite efforts to improve relations, including lifting sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and agreeing to elections later this year the deal signaling U.S. attempts to address the issue has stalled and come to a halt. This situation complicates the removal of violent criminals residing in the U.S. Despite the rise in crimes, the Biden administration has deported only a small fraction of Venezuelan migrants who entered the country illegally.

READ ALSO: MISSING TEXAS GIRL AUDRII CUNNIGHAM FOUND DEAD

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024