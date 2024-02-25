Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Amazon Agrees to Pay $1.9 Million Over Contract Worker Human Rights Allegations

Published

Exposing Exploitation

Amazon Agrees to Pay $1.9 Million Over Contract Worker Human Rights Allegations (PHOTO: ICIJ)

Verité Investigation Unearths Violations: Amazon Agrees to Pay $1.9 Million

According to CNBC, Amazon agrees to pay $1.9 million to more than 700 migrant workers in Saudi Arabia. This comes after claims of human rights abuses due to unfair labor contracts. Amazon looked into the issue with the help of Verité, an outside expert on labor rights finding practices violating the company’s standards in two Saudi warehouses. The mistreatment of workers especially from Nepal, was first exposed by Amnesty International and media investigations. These workers faced deception by recruiting agencies, had to pay illegal fees, and lived in overcrowded and dirty conditions. Amnesty even suggested this could be seen as “human trafficking for labor exploitation”.

READ ALSO: DEPENDENTS EQUAL TAX SAVINGS: A HELPING HAND FOR FAMILY FINANCES

Acknowledging Failures and Pledging Reform

In response, Amazon admitted to the problems in a blog post and Amazon agrees to pay $1.9 million. They conducted audits and identified issues with a labor vendor called Abdullah Fahad Al-Mutairi Co. (AFMCO). Amazon confirmed that AFMCO is working to fix the serious concerns, including upgrading living conditions. AFMCO has committed to paying workers as per their contracts after they finish at Amazon and ensuring accommodations meet Amazon’s standards. This incident adds to the ongoing scrutiny of Amazon‘s treatment of its workers with concerns raised by lawmakers and advocacy groups. It highlights the challenges companies face in ensuring fair practices across their global supply chains.

READ ALSO: A BOLD LEAP FOR LIVELIHOODS: TENNESSEE’S $20 MINIMUM WAGE INITIATIVE

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024