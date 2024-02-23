Raul Rosas Jr. Eyes UFC Mexico Win to Propel Career Forward

Mexico City, Feb 23, 2024 (US Local News/Newsbreak Local News) – As UFC Fight Night 237 approaches in Mexico City, all eyes are on rising star Raul Rosas Jr. The 19-year-old fighter, despite toning down his grandiose claims, remains confident that big things are on the horizon for him with a victory in his upcoming bout.

Rosas, who holds a record of 8-1 in MMA, faces Ricky Turcios in what he deems a crucial matchup. Speaking at the UFC Fight Night 237 media day, Rosas expressed his optimism about the fight’s potential implications for his career.

Having faced criticism after his first career loss against Christian Rodriguez in April 2023, Rosas bounced back with a commanding TKO victory over Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC in September. Now, he aims to secure consecutive wins on the UFC stage for the first time, with his sights set on victory over Turcios.

Acknowledging the significance of each win in a fighter’s journey, Rosas emphasized the importance of this matchup. He believes that a win over Turcios will open doors to even greater opportunities in the future.

“I’m happy with this fight,” Rosas stated. “Winning this fight is going to take me big places.”

With a Mexican background, Rosas is particularly excited about competing in Mexico City. However, he acknowledges the challenges posed by the city’s high elevation of 7,350 feet. Despite this, Rosas is confident in his preparation and readiness to perform at his best.

“I came (early) and adapted,” Rosas affirmed. “If you’re well prepared, I feel like you’re ready for anything.”

As Rosas gears up for UFC Fight Night 237, his determination and focus are evident. With a victory on Saturday night, he aims to solidify his position as a rising star in the UFC and take significant strides forward in his promising career.