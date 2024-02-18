Connect with us

Crime

San Jose Cracks Down: Stricter Penalties for Converter Thefts

Published

San Jose City Council Implements Strict Rule to Combat Catalytic Converter Thefts

San Jose thefts of catalytic converters. (PHOTO: KRON4)

Six Months in Jail and $1,000 Fine due to San Jose Cracks Down

According to Local News Matters, people in San Jose thefts of catalytic converters are going down. City leaders are taking strong steps to keep it that way. The San Jose City Council just made a rule that says having a loose catalytic converter without the right paperwork is now a crime. If you’re caught you could spend six months in jail and pay a $1,000 fine. This is happening because all over the country there has been a big increase in stealing these converters which have valuable metals inside them.

San Jose Witnesses Significant Drop in Catalytic Converter Thefts in 2023, but Financial Strain Persists for Victims

Before these measures  San Jose Police had limited options for dealing with converter thefts because of San Jose Crack Down, only able to act if catching the thief in the act. Previous initiatives like a free program to mark identification numbers on converters had low participation with only 435 residents using it in 2022 and 2023. San Jose is determined to halt this crime prioritizing community protection and aiding victims who have faced significant expenses in replacing stolen converters over the last three years.

