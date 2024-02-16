Connect with us

Task Force for Property Taxes in Montana Aims to Provide Relief Without Sales Tax Implementation

In response to the escalating property taxes in Montana, Governor Greg Gianforte has taken a proactive stance by initiating the Property Tax Task Force.

Explore how the Task Force for Property Taxes in Montana, spearheaded by Governor Greg Gianforte, aims to alleviate the burden of increasing property taxes without resorting to a state sales tax. Stay informed about the strategies being developed to address this pressing issue.

Gov. Greg Gianforte Leads Efforts to Address Rising Property Taxes in Montana

In response to the escalating property taxes in Montana, Governor Greg Gianforte has taken a proactive stance by initiating the Property Tax Task Force. The task force’s primary objectives are to mitigate the current property tax growth rate and enhance the clarity of billing statements, all while excluding the introduction of a state sales tax.

Gianforte emphasized that the burden of high property taxes on Montana homeowners necessitates urgent relief. The task force convened for the first time, and members highlighted several pressing issues, such as the surge in property values due to the significant influx of newcomers.

The task force’s discussions led to the identification of potential underutilization of existing tax relief programs in Montana. Furthermore, it created three specialized subcommittees focusing on education, local government, and tax fairness/equity, which will provide detailed reports during each meeting.

To ensure comprehensive coordination, Montana’s budget office is collaborating closely with task force members to schedule the next meeting, with the goal of finalizing a thorough report comprising actionable recommendations by mid-August.

