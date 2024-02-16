Connect with us

Crime

St. Petersburg Police Respond to Horrific Conditions, Two Arrested for Child Neglect and Abuse

Published

St. Petersburg Police
St. Petersburg police responded to a distressing scene at a residence where shocking neglect and abuse were unveiled. (Photo: Fox13News)

Shocking Neglect and Abuse Uncovered by St. Petersburg Police in St. Petersburg Florida Home

In a heart-wrenching discovery in a report of True Crimes Daily, St. Petersburg police responded to a distressing scene at a residence where shocking neglect and abuse were unveiled. Caregivers Nathan Larkins and Cortney Poling were found surrounded by drugs and “utter filth” in a home filled with rot, mold, and drug paraphernalia. The officers located the two unresponsive adults amidst deplorable conditions including cigarette butts, buckets of urine, and drug paraphernalia. The appalling sight was further compounded by the discovery of a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, both covered in bug bites and rashes, infested with lice, and living in unsanitary conditions. The children had reportedly not been properly bathed and were found to have been living in the residence for about three months.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the minors had been exposed to grave dangers within the home, with hazardous items and drugs in plain view and easily accessible to them. The absence of proper nourishment was evident as investigators found only condiments, bologna, and eggs in the fridge. The dire conditions and the severe neglect suffered by the children prompted the officers to take swift action. The children were removed from the hazardous environment, and the caregivers, Larkins and Poling, were arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse.

Nathan Larkins, one of the caregivers, faces an additional charge of child abuse — aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Larkins allegedly inflicted permanent scarring on the 4-year-old boy by burning his chest and arms with cigarettes.

This gruesome act of abuse further underscores the horrifying nature of the situation. Larkins and Poling are currently in custody at the Pinellas County Jail, where they await the due process of the law. This distressing incident sheds light on the urgency of safeguarding vulnerable children and emphasizes the critical need for ensuring their safety and well-being.

